Barbara J. Schommer, 82, Little Falls and formerly of Clearwater

December 25, 1937 - January 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Barbara J. Schommer, age 82, of Little Falls and formerly of Clearwater who passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church in Clearwater. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Barb was born on December 25, 1937 in Marshall, Minnesota to Eugene and Rosa (Brinn) Tremblay. She married John G. Schommer on April 14, 1956 in Canby. Barb worked at both the Clearwater Travel Plaza and JCPenney.

She enjoyed bingo, puzzles, playing dice, and her wiener dogs (Ginger and Gigi). Barb loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Barb is survived by her sons, Michael (Linda) of Hopkins, Bruce (Sherry) of Browerville, Douglas of Annandale, Keith (Mary) of Waite Park, and Kenny of Clearwater; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2006; daughter, Phyllis in 1976; sisters, Marie, Felicia, Florence and Mary Rose; and baby brother, John.

A Special Thank You to the staff of St. Otto’s for all the care and support given to Barb and her family during her stay.