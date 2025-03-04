Barbara J. Lahr, 87, St. Cloud

June 26, 1937 - March 3, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Barbara Jean Lahr, 87 of St. Cloud, who passed away Monday, March 3 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be an hour prior to the Mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Barbara was born on June 26, 1937 to Henry and Nelle (Sorlien) Lorge in St. Cloud. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955 and went on to attend the College of St. Benedict and St. Cloud State University. Barb married Gene Lahr on June 13, 1959. She worked as a medical technologist for the St. Cloud Hospital and North Central Labs. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and owner of the 25th Avenue Dairy Queen in St. Cloud.

Barb enjoyed baking with her grandchildren, travel, reading, yardwork, knitting, old movies and dominoes with friends.

Barb is survived by her husband Gene of St. Cloud, children Bob (Kathy) Lahr of Bloomington, MN and Diane (Tim) Barr of Coppell, TX; grandchildren Michael (Josh Brockbank) Lahr, Steven (Alex) Lahr, Megan (Brian) (Lahr) D’Orazio, Erin (Mike) (Barr) Reazin, Nicholas (Kristen) (Bond) Barr and seven great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Richard Lorge and Eileen Branco and great grandchild Parker Reazin.

Memorials are preferred to Bright Focus Foundation (Alzheimer’s Research).