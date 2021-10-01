Barbara J. Kohnen, 58, Sauk Rapids

August 23, 1963 - September 25, 2021

Barbara J. Kohnen of Sauk Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, in her home from natural causes.

Barb was born on August 23, 1963, to Raymond and Frances Kohnen (Dingmann). Barb graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins High School and later earned a degree in nursing.

Barb used her nursing skills to help many adults and children with physical and mental disabilities to maintain their health. She particularly enjoyed working with young children and providing them care in their own homes.

Barb dedicated her life to loving her family and others. Barb was able to give the ultimate gift by being a surrogate mother to her niece and nephew, Ian and Isabelle, and remained an important part of their life.

In her free time, Barb enjoyed spending time with her son and his fiancé and her sisters and their families. She had a soft spot for animals. She liked to adopt older and disabled dogs to give them a loving home. They brought her such joy.

She is survived by her son, Tyler (Fiancé Tanya Meyer) of Brooklyn Park; her five sisters, Mary Backlund of Brainerd, Elaine (Art) Niewind of Paynesville, Margie (Terry) Haust of Richmond, Ellie (Dan) Cairns of Rice, and Shirley (Kevin) Kalthoff of Richmond; and many nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, John Backlund; and infant nephew, David Backlund.

Barb loved freely and unconditionally. Her love and light will be deeply missed. She will remain in the hearts of all the people that she touched.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 1950 125th Street NW, Rice, MN. The service will be at 1 pm with visitation starting at 11 am.