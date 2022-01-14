Barbara E. Pappenfus, 76, St. Cloud

August 5, 1945 - January 12, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Barbara E. Pappenfus, age 76, who passed away Wednesday at her home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Barbara was born August 5, 1945 in St. Cloud to Victor & Hildegard (Donabauer) Schneider. She grew up in Foley and lived in the Seberger Park neighborhood for over 50 years. Barbara married Joseph Pappenfus on September 25, 1962 in Yorkville, IL. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and beloved friend who also worked at craft fairs and Cedar Lake. Barbara enjoyed crafts, knitting, flowers, gardening, flea markets, and spending time with her grandchildren. She gave lessons on knitting and crocheting and won many ribbons for her work. Barbara was kind, gentle, loving, calm, and quiet. Her smile was soothing and contagious.

Survivors include her daughters and son, Debra (Curtis) Wilken of St. Cloud, Sandie (Mike) Anderson of St. Cloud, Steven Pappenfus of Sartell, Jodi (John) Russell of Sartell, Lorie (Allen) Schreifels of Cold Spring, Vicki (Graham) Bruce of Florence, MS, and Nicole Coy of St. Cloud; sisters and brothers, Dorothy (Russ) Ridge of Coon Rapids, Victoria Corrigan of Waite Park, Richard Schneider of Foley, Roger (Janet) Schneider of Holdingford, Julie (Len) Voigt of Pearl Lake, and Rosemary (Richard) Hommerding of Waite Park; 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph on July 16, 2013; and brother, Gerald.