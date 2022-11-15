Barbara Carol Twist, 67, Robbinsdale

April 12, 1955 - November 13, 2022

Barbara C. Twist, 67, of Robbinsdale, MN, entered Heaven’s gate November 13, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital with family by her side. A private graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Barbara was born in 1955 in Lancaster, WI, the eldest daughter of Rev. Paul and Dolores Twist. She prayed to receive the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at the age of 7. Many Bible scriptures gave her the assurance of Heaven and forgiveness from sin. Verses such as John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans 3:23, and Romans 6:23. Barbara made a public declaration of her faith through immersion baptism at the age of 10. In 1956 her father became pastor at Gillett Baptist Church in WI. Those 9 years in Gillett were wonderful childhood years creating life long happy memories. In 1965 her family moved to Long Prairie, MN where her father was pastor of First Baptist Church. She was blessed with another great community to treasure and grow up in. Barb was involved in youth group, adult choir, taught children’s Sunday school and Wednesday night Bible class. She was a loving babysitter for many families in the community.

Barbara graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1973. A few years later she moved to Minneapolis to be the care giver to her aging grandfather. For 27 years she was a dedicated employee at World Wide Pictures, a Christian film distributor and production ministry of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, in Downtown Minneapolis. When World Wide Pictures moved to another state she remained in MN and worked at Liberty Mutual, utilizing her strong work ethic for 17 years until she retired this year. Barbara loved helping and serving others. She enjoyed playing the piano, especially hymns. She had a passion for cooking and baking which she shared with many over the years. She was known as the family historian because of her phenomenal memory for dates, places and people.

She is survived by her father, Paul (Patricia) Twist. Siblings: Nancy (Romel) Panlilio, Steven (Dorie) Twist, Marilyn (Mark) Johnson, and Karen (Brock) Steiner. Nieces and Nephews: Anne (Matt) Smith, Kayla (Taylor) Adamson, Hilary (James) Vettrus, Katie (Alec) Sloan, Stephanie, Philip, Matthew, Timmy (Laura) Twist, Jonathan (Alyssa) Panlilio, Becky (Barry) Sarff, Andy Rosckes, Kimmy (Kyler) Vasfaret, and 7 great grand nieces and nephews.

Barb is preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Twist and sister-in-law, Nancy Godding Twist. The family is grateful to the staff at North Memorial Hospital for their care to our dear Barbara.