Barbara “Barb” K. Raymond, 86, Sartell

July 25, 1938 - May 19, 2025

attachment-Barbara Raymond loading...

Barbara K. Raymond passed away peacefully on Monday, May 19th at Country Manor. To respect her desire for simplicity, the family will have a private service honoring Barb. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell, MN. You may visit her gravesite after May 31st. Please honor Barb by doing something kind for someone. You can also do a few of her favorite things by watching The Sound of Music with a big bowl of popcorn and cheering on her beloved Minnesota Vikings, also with popcorn!

Barb was born in Hibbing, MN on July 25, 1938 to Otto and Dorothea (Dickinson) Belschner. Her family moved to Sartell in 1953 and after graduating from Tech High School in 1957, she moved to Washington D.C. She married Emmons “Ray” Raymond, on November 9, 1963 at St. Matthews Cathedral in Washington D.C. before moving back to Sartell in 1967 to raise their three children. Barbara loved her career as an Administrative Assistant for the Biology Department at St. Cloud State University from 1977-2001. She made a difference in the lives of students, professors, co-workers and her very special student workers.

Barb enjoyed gardening, being a Cub Scout leader and was a proud founder of the Sartell Band Parents Association. She played the trumpet and made sure her kids had the joy of playing in band. She traveled with the marching band for years creating great memories for all. Barb was an accomplished writer, including authoring The Will. The book sold over 15,000 copies world-wide and was known to have changed lives in a positive way. Barb’s faith was very important to her and was evident in her book as she wrote about life’s true meaning. She taught bible study, served on the pastoral council for nine years, was a lector, and started the library at her home parish of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Barb is survived by her loving children, Lee (Eric) Hurd of Minneapolis, and Tom (Lisa) Raymond of Rochester; and the seven grandchildren that she adored, Aaron (Aslynn), Molly, Kyle (Taylor), Matt, Justin, Ashley, and Cody.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, “Ray”; son, Jerry; brother, Don Belschner; and sister, Verna Schwartz.

The family wants to express their gratitude to Country Manor for the amazing care they provided for over a decade.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com. Please use this site to share your memories of Barb for her family to appreciate.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite non-profit in honor of Barb.