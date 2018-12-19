Barbara “Barb” J. Brown, 79, Waite Park

January 11, 1939 - December 18, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Barbara “Barb” J. Brown, age 79, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate and burial will be in the Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Barbara was born January 11, 1939 in Minneapolis and grew up in northeast Minneapolis. She met Donald Brown while riding horses in July of 1954 and they were united in marriage on December 27, 1957. Barb was a homemaker and owned her own beauty shop. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, painting, vegetable and flower gardening, camping, horses, saddle club, snowmobiling, and riding motorcycle. She also enjoyed the hobby farm in St. Francis, baking cookies and pies, attending children’s sporting events, and reading. Barb was very proud of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Don of Waite Park; children, Michelle (Richard) Gonsor of Cambridge, Kathryn Hitzeman of St. Paul and Dennis (Amy) Brown of St. Michael; sisters, Marlys and Peggy Smith; grandchildren, Daniel (Kyrsten) Hitzeman, Derek (Alyssa) Brown, Lindsey (Travis) Horton, Reed Brown and Samuel Brown; and great grandchild, Henrick Hitzeman. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patty Lindenfelser.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crossroads Animal Shelter, 2800 10th St. SE, Buffalo, MN 55313.