Barbara A. Voigt, 79, St. Augusta

October 26, 1940 - June 11, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Barbara Voigt who died Thursday at the Country Manor Health Care and Rehab Center in Sartell. The Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8pm Wednesday and after 10 am Thursday at the parish center in St. Augusta. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Barbara was born October 26, 1940 in St. Cloud to William & Helen (Lindt) Rausch. She married Melvin Voigt in 1958 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She worked together with Mel in raising their family and operating their business. She is a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christians in St. Augusta and active in the Christian women. Her life has been centered around her family and her kids. She was the one who kept them together. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband Melvin of St. Augusta; children, Jeff (Renee), Brenda Randolph (Steve), Trecia (Walt) Ellis, Melanie (Tom) Primus, Russell, Mark, Paul (Amy), Dan “Fritz” (Angie), brothers and sister, Mike Rausch, Pat Rausch, Mary Fruth, 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Rausch; and three grandchildren.