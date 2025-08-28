October 14, 1942 - August 26, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Barbara Ellen (Tracy) Fandel who died at Good Shepherd Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Fr. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 11-1 p.m. at the church.

Barb was born October 14, 1942 in St. Cloud to Agnes (Dorr) and Peter Tracy. She graduated from Sauk Rapids and met the love of her life John Francis Fandel while working at the Saint Cloud Times. They married on September 5, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Together they raised a family, strong in their faith, were active members in every parish, wherever their journey took them.

Left here to honor and cherish her memory are her children, Barb is survived by her children, Mary Jo Fandel, Michelle and Grant Wendt and their son, Cody, and Marcia Klimmek of St. Cloud; her sisters-in-law, Pat Tracy of Mora and Ginny Fandel of Mesa, AZ; brother-in-law, Bob and Judy Fandel of St. Cloud; extended family and dear friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband and best friend, John in 2017; brother, Pete Tracy in 2015; sister, Kathy Kenning in 2011; and son-in-law, Ken Klimmek in 2024; brother-in-law, Ken Fandel.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd Cottages, Centra Care Hospice and Benedict Homes for the heartfelt care and friendship in her final journey. We will continue our prayers for a cure or prevention of dementia in our lifetime.

Always one to share her faith, love and laughter she will walk with us always.