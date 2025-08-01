Western Canada offers some amazing scenery and attractions. I hosted a Holiday Vacations tour with 32 travel enthusiasts with an amazing travel director, Cindy Johnson. Our group consisted of people from North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Georgia but were mostly Minnesotans. The St. Cloud area residents who joined me on the trip included Ann Hayes, Barb & Ron McKeever, Earl & Linda Kothman, Bernie Gregory, Sherri Weikert, Doris & Roger Lodermeier, and Mark and Susan Schneider.

Calgary Saddledome

Calgary

We experienced Calgary and learned about the Calgary Stampede, bused to Banff where we took a gondola ride to the top of Sulphur Mountain, had lunch at the historic Banff Springs Hotel, and experienced unique shopping and restaurant opportunities.

Lake Louise - Photo Jay Caldwell

Lake Louise

The tour moved onto Lake Louise where we saw the breathtaking views of the lake and surrounding area. The trip continued on to Athabasca Glacier where each of us had a chance to walk on an icefield. After a stop in Jasper the trip continued on a VIA rails train to Vancouver.

Parliament Building Victoria, BC (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Vancouver and Victoria

While in Vancouver we experienced the Capilano Suspension Bridge before taking a ferry ride to Vancouver Island to spend 2 days in Victoria, British Columbia. We took in the vast Butchart Gardens before departed for Port Angeles in Washington state and then a flight home from Seattle.

WJON's partnership with Holiday Vacations continues next year with a planned Alaska Cruise with WJON's Kelly Cordes. More details to come in the coming months.