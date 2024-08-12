St. Cloud Commission To Discuss Allowing Backyard Chickens

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud will again consider allowing chickens in urban areas. The discussion will be part of the Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.

Right now, the city code defines chickens as non-domestic animals and prohibits them in urban residential zoning districts. The Land Development Code allows keeping chickens in the Agricultural and Rural Residential zoning districts as part of general farming and hobby farms.

Local advocates have asked the city to reconsider the standards and allow chickens in backyards.

Sartell does allow urban chickens, but permit applications have been very limited. Sauk Rapids, St. Joseph, and Waite Park are not considering amendments allowing chickens.

An initial inspection fee typically ranges from $25 to $50 with annual permit costs ranging from $25 to $100 per site.

St. Cloud's most recent formal consideration of the urban chicken prohibition was in 2014. The Planning Commission at that time elected not to adopt the changes citing concerns with potential for public health and nuisance conditions. The topic was introduced to the Planning Commission in 2023 but was not advanced for consideration.

