September 12, 2025 - September 12, 2025

Baby Ivy Elise Quirk, daughter of Rebecca Doble and Dustin Quirk, twin sister of Lily Quirk, and sister to two year old Zyler and fifteen year old Savannah, was born and passed away on her birthday, Friday, September 12th, 2025, at the Lakewood Hospital.

She is survived by her parents, Rebecca Doble and Dustin Quirk of Little Falls, MN; grandma, Lynnette of Little Falls; grandparents, Cheryl and Jay of Randall; and aunts, uncles & cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Jerry, and aunt, Amanda.