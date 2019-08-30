Ayana Amari Rought, Newborn

August 26, 2019 - August 26, 2019



Funeral services will be 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Ayana Amari Rought, who went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home in Becker. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate and burial will be at Becker Cemetery. She is the beloved daughter of Keith and Namukulwa Rought. Though her presence with her family was brief, Ayana touched the lives of many and she will continue to bless her family.

Ayana is survived by her parents, Keith and Namukulwa (Wauna) Rought of Becker; grandparents, Arthur and Naomi Rought of Mendota, IL, Peggy (Andrew) Bjerken of Hanover, Likwathi (Marie) Wauna of Markham, IL; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives. She was preceded in death by her uncle, Arthur Rought, Jr.