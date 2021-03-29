Avis E. Skaalerud, 77, St. Cloud

September 11, 1943 - March 28, 2021

Funeral Services will be private on Friday, April 2, 2021 with a Celebration of Life at a later date for Avis E. Skaalerud, age 77, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Avis was born September 11, 1943 in Algona, IA to Harris & Zela (Madden) Wadsworth. She married Elroy Skaalerud on September 25, 1968 in Armstrong, IA. She grew up in Armstrong and lived in New Ulm, Sanborn, and Morris before moving to St. Cloud in 1968. Avis worked at SCSU as an Account Clerk for 34 years, retiring March 31, 2000. She was a member of Discovery Church, Sons of Norway, card groups, Bible study, and fundraising for cancer research. Avis enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, neighbor get-togethers, and shopping. She loved the Lord and her church groups. Avis was a happy, classy lady who was a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to many.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Lanny (Luann) Lippold of Ham Lake, Dorie Skaalerud of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Jonathan (Tammy) Skaalerud of Crystal; grandchildren, Brandon and Sophie; sister, Marlene Ferguson of Texas; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Kloss, Donna Diedrich, Marilyn Skaalerud, and Cleone Skaalerud. Avis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elroy on October 3, 2017; sisters-in-law, Evie Sigler and Lee Skaalerud; and brothers-in-law, Bob Kloss, Bob Diedrich, Eddie Sigler, Lawrence, Walter, Howard, and Roger Skaalerud.