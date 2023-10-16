Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The downward momentum in gas prices is gaining steam. Gas Buddy says virtually every village, town, and city is seeing gasoline prices fall.
Even though the price of oil jumped five percent last week, they say that additional declines are coming. However, they are cautious with the conflict in the Middle East. For now, the national average will soon fall to its lowest level in six months with another 15 to 35 cents of decline expected.
The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 12.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.47. The national average has fallen 11.3 cents, averaging $3.55.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.8 cents in the last week and stands at $4.41 per gallon.
