Ava Josephine Borgerding, 4-1/2 months

December 27, 2021 - May 12, 2022

Mass of the Angels will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ava Josephine Borgerding, 4 ½ months, who soared to heaven in the arms of her parents on May 12, 2022, at the University of MN Masonic Children’s Hospital. Burial will be in the Our Lady of Mt Carmel Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

A visitation for Ava will be Monday, May 16 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Ava was born in St. Cloud, MN to Randy and Theresa (Theisen) Borgerding. She was known to her most recent care team as “Ava with the Flava” because of her sass and spice.

Survivors include her parents; siblings, Owen, Declan, Thea, Greta, Rosella, and Trina; grandparents, Susan Theisen and Art and Nellie Borgerding; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Mark Theisen; aunt, Debbie Stamos; and uncle, Matthew Theisen.

Ava’s family would like to thank her Care Team at the U of M Masonic Children’s Hospital for their loving care of Ava.