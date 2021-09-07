Authorities Still Looking for Missing Stearns County Family

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are still looking for a Stearns County family.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office are looking for Robert and Erika Herrington and their four children--Landon, Carter, Briella and Delilah.

The sheriff's office says since posting information Saturday on their social media site, they have received several tips and other information, but have not found them.

They are believed to be together and traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, white with a black top and displaying Minnesota license BWD 364.

Authorities say there is a Domestic Assault No Contact Order in place restricting Mr. Herrington from being around his wife or children. Mr. Herrington was arrested on August 8th for a No Contact Order Violation. That day he was found with Erika and their children inside a storage unit in St. Augusta.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office say while there is concern for the surroundings and conditions the children may be in, they do not currently have information that would prompt their office to request an Amber Alert.

Authorities continues to work with area partners to process all tips they've received.

If you have any information on the current whereabouts of the Herrington's you're asked to call your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.