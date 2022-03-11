Authorities Seeking Help Finding Missing St. Cloud Woman

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing St. Cloud woman.

Sixty-two-year-old Annette Brown was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of the 100 block of 8th Street South.

Brown is described as white, about 5'9" tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was believed to have been on foot wearing a black and blue camo print Columbia jacket, blue jeans, an off-white stocking cap and a multi-colored striped sweater under her jacket.

St. Cloud police say a search of the area Brown was last seen includes areas south of the University Bridge, but police have been unsuccessful in finding her.

Authorities say there is no foul play expected.