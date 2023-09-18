Authorities Searching for Missing Morrison County Woman
FLENSBURG (WJON News) -- Authorities are looking for a missing Morrison County woman.
Sixty-year-old Beth Super of Flensburg was last seen leaving her Morrison County home on Saturday morning at about 10:45 a.m. She was supposed to be going to a home in Todd County but never arrived.
On Sunday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff's Office was called to a abandoned car in rural Nielsville. It is believed it is the vehicle belonging to Super.
Residents in that area have been asked to be on the lookout for Super.
