Authorities Respond to Two Medical Emergencies at Quarry Park

WAITE PARK -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to two separate medical emergencies at Quarry Park Friday.

The first incident happened around 12:45 p.m. when a caller reported a woman fell from the rocks and suffered a head and leg injury.

Authorities arrived to find 20-year-old Alexis Hennen, of Prior Lake, had suffered a cut to the back of her head, left heal and a suspected sprained ankle.

She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment.

The second incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Authorities says 23-year-old Michaella Huffman, of Circle Pines, jumped off the cliff at the swimming quarry and another person jumped after her landing on her head while in the water.

Huffman was knocked unconscious in the water and two friends pulled her onto the rocks nearby, when she started to regain consciousness.

First responders say she complained of neck and back pain and was taken to St. Cloud hospital for non-life threatening injuries.