Authorities Investigation Reports of Mail Tampering in Morrison County

RAMEY – Authorities are asking Morrison County residents to watch for signs of mail tampering.

Early Monday morning, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of mailboxes being tampered with on 350th Avenue in Morrill Township, southeast of Ramey, near the Benton County line. Officers responded to the area and noticed several mailboxes with the lids left open.

Officials say it appears the suspect was driving along 350th Avenue and checking all mailboxes along the route for anything valuable that may have been left behind.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on alert for any unusual activity occurring around mailboxes, regardless of where they live.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 320-632-9233.