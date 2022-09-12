Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash in Todd County

LONG PRAIRE -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Todd County (Monday morning.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 219 in Bruce Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Burtrum woman was heading east on Highway 27, when she collided with an eastbound semi near county Road 219.

The semi was driven by a 20-year-old Freeport man.

The names of the drivers have not been released. The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release more details Tuesday.