Authorities Investigating Business Burglary in Sobieski

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

SOBIESKI -- Authorities are asking for your help regarding a recent business burglary in Morrison County.

The sheriff's office says they were called to Kaiser Iron & Auto in Sobieski around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect(s) broke into the building through a back window sometime between 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and 7:15 Thursday morning.

At least 2-3 catalytic converters were taken.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.

