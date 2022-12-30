Authorities Asking for Help Finding Stolen Fish House

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking you to be on the lookout for a stolen fish house.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr. model was taken from a business in Lynden Township, near Clearwater on December 22nd.

Video from the scene shows the suspect backup their truck, hook up the fish house and flee the scene.

Authorities say the fish house is blue in color, about 6.5 feet by 14 feet, and valued at over $24,000.

If you know anything about the theft, recognize the truck or see the ice house for sale you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 320-259-3700.