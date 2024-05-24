Austin Symalla, 86, Cold Spring

October 16, 1937 - May 23, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024, at St. John’s Abbey/University Church in Collegeville, MN for Austin Symalla, age 86, who died May 23, 2024, at the St. Cloud VAMC. The burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery.

A visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Parish Center on Thursday from

4:00–7:00 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Austin was born in Minneapolis, MN to Ralph and Elinor (Sowada) Symalla. He married Lorraine Determan April 26, 1965, in St. John the Baptist Church, Swanville, MN. Austin served in the U.S. Airforce from 1955-1959.

Following his service, Austin worked as a truck driver. He loved carpentry work, fishing, watching the Vikings, and visiting with friends.

He is survived by his children, Deb, Fran, Annette (Dan) Weirens; siblings, Bob, Dennis (Marlene), Jackie (Bob) Tiner; grandchildren, Travis, Maddelyn, Mercedes, and Austin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine (2023); daughter, Jennifer; grandchild, baby Weirens; siblings, Ralph, Pat, and Audrey.