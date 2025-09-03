Good News for Hunters as Pheasant Numbers Rise Dramatically

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters.

The annual August roadside survey shows pheasant numbers were up nearly 50% from 2024 and 21% over the 10-year average.

Bird numbers increased in every region, likely thanks to a mild winter and a dry spring.

There were 75 birds per 100 miles of roads driven, compared to 51 birds per 100 miles last year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says pheasant numbers are also above the 10-year average in every region within the pheasant range.

There were four chicks per brood, which is the same as last year; however, there were 81 broods per 100 hens, which is an increase from 71 broods per 100 hens in 2024.

Pheasant numbers increased the most in the southeast region (189%), followed by the southwest (86%), east central (82%), south central region (40%), central (33%), and west central region (19%).

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening