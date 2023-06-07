Audrey Marie Anderson, 90, Little Falls

June 4, 1933 - June 5, 2023

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Otto’s Care Center Chapel in Little Falls for Audrey M. Anderson, 90 who passed away on Monday at St. Otto’s. Visitation will be one hour prior to the celebration of her life at the chapel in Little Falls on Thursday. Burial will be private at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Audrey was born June 4, 1933, in Frenchtown, Montana to Vernon and Delia (Vincent) Boucher. She married Raymond Anderson in St. Cloud in February of 1974. Audrey worked as a cook for St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud for many years. She loved spending time with her family and friends, going for long, relaxing car rides, and reading. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cross stitching, and putzing with her craft projects. Audrey was very strong in her faith and an active member of St. Otto’s Care Center Chapel. To know her was to love her. The simplest things in life brought her great joy. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Audrey’s pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.

Audrey is survived by her children, Vernetta (Bruce) Bahnmiller of Victor, MT, Vernon Smith of Sauk Rapids, Lynne Vanscoik of Little Falls, Teresa Smith of Maricopa, AZ, Onalee (Scott) Larsen of Royalton; brothers, Victor Boucher of Anaconda, MT, Eddie Joe Boucher of Helena, MT; sister, Verna Bird of Whitehall, MT, and 16 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; and son, Wesley “Butch” Shoudy.

Memorials are preferred to St. Otto’s Care Center Chapel.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and care team at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls for the compassionate care that was shown to Audrey during her time there. Because of your love and sincere kindness, you helped create the long life Audrey was able to live and enjoy. You are proof that there are angels on earth.