Audrey Klinkner, 87, Waite Park

February 9, 1935 - January 17, 2023

Funeral services will be 11AM Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Audrey Klinkner, 87 of Waite Park who died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Sterling Park Senior Living in Waite Park. Chaplin James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Tuesday and 1 hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Audrey was born February 9, 1935 in St. Cloud to Albert & Lucille (Kloepner) Bruns. She married Virgil Klinkner on May 14, 1955 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Audrey was a stay at home mom, raising her 6 kids and 2 grandkids. She enjoyed spending time knitting and watching TV games shows. Most importantly she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband Virgil of Waite Park; children, Brian (Teresa) of St. Cloud; Randy (Ann) of St. Cloud; Leah Saldana of Sauk Rapids; Charlene (Jeff) Leyendecker of St. Cloud; Janel Detloff of St. Cloud; Carol Plemel of Sartell; sisters and brother, Kathy (Pat) Murphy of Cold Spring; Geri (Bob) Murphy of St. Augusta; Brenda (Alen) Johnson of Rice; Robert (Roxie) Schaaf of St. Augusta; Diana Fettig of St. Cloud; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sharon Visnovac, granddaughter Maureen Klinkner, son-in-law’s, Jay Saldana and Dave Detloff.