Audrey Arlene West, 82, Avon

September 5, 1937 - July 5, 2020

Audrey Arlene West, age 82 of Avon, Minnesota, loving, devoted Wife and Mother was called home to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 5th 2020, at the Pine Villa Nursing Home, Melrose, after a short battle with lymphoma.

Audrey was born September 5th, 1937 in Bertha, MN to Willmar and Irma (Krause) Ellig. She grew up on their farm in Bertha. On December 27th, 1958 she married Glen West at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bertha MN.

Audrey is survived by her husband Glen, children; Richard (Sarah) West of Elk River, MN, Kimberly (Jerome) Fritz of Maple Grove, MN, Glenna (Mark) Kalahar of Bismarck, ND, and Sandra (Randy) Klaphake of Albany, MN and 8 grandchildren; also siblings, Willis (Joyce) Ellig, Betty Verdugt, Karen Larson, Norma (Arlen) Pearson and Norman (Jeanie) Ellig.

Audrey’s life was dedicated to the love and care of her husband and family. She played an active role in her children’s lives participating and being a leader in many activities at church, school and at home. The family enjoyed many summer camping trips and spending time at the farm of her parents.

After retirement, her favorite pastime was spending quality time with her eight grandchildren and going on RV trips with her husband Glen. She especially enjoyed their winter sojourns to south Texas where they would enjoy the warm weather and the company of their many friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Todd Olson, sisters Gloria Ellig and Janice (Dorman) and brothers-in-law Dean, Duane, and Dallas West.

Due to COVID 19, a private family service will be held in Avon, MN with interment at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.