Audra A. Popp, 54, Royalton

June 3, 1967 - November 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Audra A. Popp, age 54, who passed away Monday at her home surrounded by her family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery, Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Audra was born June 3, 1967 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Kathleen (Malikowski) Rajkowski. She married Tim Popp on September 29, 1989 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Audra worked as a labor and delivery Registered Nurse in Little Falls and then at the St. Cloud Hospital for 19 years. Audra was a part of the St. Cloud Hospital Children’s Center Perinatal Loss Bereavement Services. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church. Audra was known for being outgoing, charismatic, giving, a perfectionist, and spontaneous. She loved experiencing life and went to zoos, concerts, museums, and fairs any chance she got. She always lived life to the fullest. Audra was an excellent writer and was known for her catchphrase, “With hope all things are possible”. She loved her grandkids dearly and was known to them as “Gigi”. Audra enjoyed the little things in life and loved to kayak, go for sunset drives, and travel. She was a 21-year survivor of a rare brain tumor. Audra was a dedicated advocate for those with cancer by offering comfort and education to families affected and being a vital part of Brains Together for a Cure.

Survivors include her husband, Tim of Royalton; daughters, Rachel (Jake) Weinand of Royalton and Courtney Popp of Minneapolis; father, Clarence (Karen) Rajkowski of Foley; brothers, Dan (Amy) Rajkowski, Curt (Shelly) Rajkowski, Jason (Kelly) Rajkowski, Brad (Abby) Rajkowski and Eric Rajkowski; and grandchildren, Jocelyn Hope, Mona Elizabeth, and Riley Jon. Audra was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen.

A special thank you to the Mayo team, CentraCare Hospice, and to friends and family who helped support Audra.