ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's a new year and a new chance to nominate a central Minnesota woman for the 2026 ATHENA Award.

The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation gives the award to a woman who has achieved professional excellence in her career while inspiring others in the St. Cloud area.

To be eligible, nominees must have achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contributes time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and actively assists, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.

Nominations will be accepted through February 28th, with the winner being honored at the Women's Fund Dancing With Our Stars event on June 8th.

Last year's winner was Joanne Kudrna.

For a link to the online nomination form, click here or email CMCF Director of Donor Relations Carrie Abfalter to learn more.

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker