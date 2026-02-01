ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- 16 area organizations have been awarded grants to focus on improving the lives of women and girls in Central Minnesota. The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has awarded $163,200 as part of its Central Minnesota Women's Fund and Julianne Williams Fund. 148,200 was awarded by the Women's Fund to 13 organizations.

Some of the recipients include: $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota for its Not a Number: Safe Futures for Boys & Girls Club Girls program. $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota for its Future Forward: Expanding Bigs on Campus for Girls program. $13,200 to Kitchen Unleashed for its Greater St. Cloud Food Entrepreneurship Project.

The Julianne Williams Fund awarded $15,000 to three organizations. Since 1985, the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has awared $178.6 million in grants to area non-profits.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff