Arvilla L. Roering, 96, St. Cloud

Died April 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Arvilla L. Roering, 96, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Arvilla passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Arvilla was born in St. Cloud to Frederick and Dorothy (Maness) Harris. After high school, Arvilla married Edward Blais and he passed away in 1954. She married Marvin Roering on May 18, 1960 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and they resided in St. Cloud all of their married life. Arvilla moved to the Country Manor Villa in 2014. She was a member of St. Peter’s Parish, the St. Cloud VFW Granite Post #428 Auxiliary, DAV Auxiliary and the Waite Park American Legion Unit #428. She also volunteered for many years at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center which she enjoyed immensely.

Arvilla will be remembered for her love of music, singing, dancing and for always giving a hug hello and goodbye. She also was a beautiful pianist who played by ear. Arvilla is a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Violette (Thomas) Ruff of Meridian, Idaho, Diane Christensen of St. Cloud and Lonnie (Jane) Blais-Roering of Ramsey; grandsons, Mark Ruff, Jason (Shannon) Ruff, Lonnie (Kris) Roering, Lauren Blais; great grandchildren, Jacob Crosser, Rachel, Raina, Brianna and John Ruff, Cortney Swanson, Dominick Grangroth and Andrew Roering; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward in 1954 and Marvin in 2005; son, Lawrence Blais; son-in-law, Gary Christensen; and siblings, Vernon Harris, Virginia Blais, Violet Medeck, Dolores Harris, Jerry Harris, Gilford Harris and Shirley Harris.

Memorials are preferred.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their exceptional care.