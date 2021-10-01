Arthur N. Philippi, 92, Waite Park

October 29, 1928 - September 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Arthur N. Philippi, age 92, of Waite Park, who passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park.

Arthur was born on October 29, 1928 to John and Rose (Lutgen) Philippi in St. Joseph, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggy” Campbell on April 9, 1953 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Arthur honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, from April of 1948 to April 1952. Arthur worked for 37 years at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center, retiring in 1984 as the Head Accountant. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428; where he served as a Past Commander and bookkeeper, the Eagles Aerie #622, and the St. Cloud Eastside V.F.W. Post #4847, where he also served as bookkeeper. He also served on the St. Cloud Township Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and served as Past Commander and Finance Officer of the American Legion Sixth District. He will be remembered for his love of family, love of numbers and figures, and his love of serving his country and community.

He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; children, Debra (Richard) Hansen of Rice, Gregory (RoseMary) of St. Cloud, Pamela Olson of Waite Park, John (Jonelle) of Cold Spring; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Delphin “Del” (Vi) and Lorraine Thole; sister-in-law, Dolores Philippi and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wanda Philippi; siblings, Viola (Al) Schreifels, Sylvan (Iris), Celestine “Cel”, Wilfred “Rusty” (Jenny), Donna Mae and Juliann Philippi.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center and their Hospice Team for their loving and compassionate care of Art.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.