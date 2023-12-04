Arthur J. Korman, 97, St. Cloud

August 17, 1926 - November 30, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Arthur J. Korman, age 97 of St. Cloud who passed away November 30, 2023 at his home. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at the church. Parish prayers will be 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Arthur was born August 17, 1926 in Holdingford, Minnesota to Anton and Margaret (Kosel) Korman. He married Emily M. Jarnot on June 22, 1949 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Art was an Optician by trade and co-founded A & B Optical in 1959, retiring in 1988. He was a charter member of St. Peter’s and later St. Michael’s parishes.

Art was a generous, wise gentleman and a great story teller. He enjoyed old time music and dancing, fishing, snowmobiling, family vacations, traveling and especially spending time with family.

Art is survived by his children, Karen Saenger of St. Cloud, Gloria (Greg) Notch of Avon, Tom of St. Cloud, Jan Lochner of Sauk Rapids and Debra (Tim) Connelly of Minnetonka; six grandchildren, Scott Lochner, Melissa Holte, Justin Lochner, Robyn Jensen, Kelly Connelly, Cole Connelly; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Jeri Bialka of Sartell; and sister-in-law, Diane Jarnot of Sartell.

He was preceded in death by his wife on October 1, 2018; brothers, Robert, Walter, Alexander, Raymond, Claude, Joseph and George; sisters, Isabelle Fabeck, Marie Pierskalla and Lorene Krupa; sons-in-law, James Saenger and Paul Lochner.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.