Arthur J. Diedrich, 90, Avon

June 14, 1929 - July 11, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Arthur J. Diedrich, age 90, of Avon who died Thursday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Monday and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in Avon. Parish prayers will be at 4pm on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Art was born June 14, 1929 in Holdingford to Elmer John & Magdalene Mary “Helen” (Lehner) Diedrich. He married Yvonne Ann Budde on October 16, 1952 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended Dunwoody Technical Institute and worked for 3M and Honeywell in refrigeration for several years before joining his father at the Avon State Bank in 1960. He retired from the bank in Dec. 2002 but remained on the Board of Directors until Nov. 2016. During his retirement Art found he enjoyed woodworking and set up a shop in his shed creating fine furniture, cabinets, dulcimers, rocking horses and other cherished items for which he will always be tenderly remembered. He loved playing cards, golfing and fishing with his buddies. With a ready smile, contagious laugh, and cheerful handshake, Art made friends where ever he went. Always aiming to serve others, Art interjected light-heartedness, happiness, and humor in his interactions with people. He was a very generous man, not only to family and friends but also to strangers and tried to help out wherever he saw there was need. He did so humbly and often anonymously, not ever expecting anything in return.

Art enjoyed fishing, and along with his wife Yvonne, belonged to the Mr. and Mrs. Fishing Club of Avon. He spent many winters deep-sea fishing in Texas, and took several trips salmon fishing in Alaska with friends and family. Art loved to involve his grandchildren in the enjoyment of the fishing experiences. He enjoyed playing cards with his buddies and golfing in his earlier years.

Art was very involved in the city of Avon throughout his life. He and his wife Yvonne were named Citizens of the Decade in 2019 by the city of Avon for their contributions of time, effort, and financial support in the development of numerous parks, gardens, and buildings. Art was a founding member of the Avon Lions Club and was the Chairman of Avon Parks Board.

Art is survived by his wife of 66 years, Yvonne of Avon; children, Glenn (Deborah) Diedrich of Avon, Diane (Daniel) Zimmermann of Avon, James Diedrich of Woodbury, Teresa Kramer (Morgan) of Prior Lake, Jane Diedrich of Zionsville, IN, Bonnie Singh (David) of Falcon Heights, Ann (Bruce) Meredith of Avon; 15 grandchildren, Natalie, Amelia, Patrick, Andrew, Aerin, Thomas, Alyssa, Alexa, Cerise, Kimberly, Andrea, Sadie, Lauren, Jenna, and Jake; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jordan; brothers; Elmer John and Andrew Diedrich.

Art’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House staff, nurses, and volunteers and St. Croix Hospice for giving such special care to Arthur.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice or Avon Fire and Rescue.