December 26, 1936 - September 29, 2025

Funeral services will be 3:30PM Friday October 10, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Arthur Forcier, 88 of St. Cloud who died Monday, September 29, 2025 at his son’s home in Rice. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Art was born December 26, 1936 in St. Cloud to Arthur E. & Mildred M. (Becker) Forcier. Art was born to be a businessman. From an early age, he was involved in his parents’ ventures in the Saint Cloud area and, in 1968, he proudly took over the family carnival business, Gopher State Shows. Renaming it Gopher State Expositions, he grew the operation to more than 20 rides, traveling to fairs and festivals throughout Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri. The carnival was not just his career—it was his life, and even after retirement, it remained close to his heart.

Art was especially proud to see the business carried on by his two sons, Randy and Tony, who represent the third generation of leadership. His favorite saying was, “I am so happy to see smiling faces of children at the carnival.”

He was a proud member—and twice president—of the Midwest Showmen’s Association, where his sharp memory for the club’s history and his genuine love for the industry earned him many friends across the country.

Known for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, Art always had a joke ready—though only those who truly knew him could fully appreciate them. He shared many laughs over the years, and his presence, wisdom, and humor will be deeply missed

He is survived by his sons, Randy (Edita) of Rice; Anthony (Gina) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew (Sasha), Alex, Tara (Lukas), Nora, Kamila, Natalee, great grandchildren, Brooklyn, McKenna, Grayson, Keegan, Sutton, Easton, siblings, Delmar of St. Cloud; Robert of Annandale, Mary Moline of St. Cloud; Patricia Fierick of Sartell; girlfriend, Marleen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Dale, Donald and Gordan.