Arthur D. Zieglmeier, 41, St. Cloud

July 19, 1980 - June 27, 2022

attachment-Arthur Zieglmeier loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Arthur D. Zieglmeier, age 41 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, June 27 at his home. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

Arthur was born July 19, 1980 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Roger and Barbara (Kraus) Zieglmeier. He graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in 1998. Art was employed by WACOSA in St. Cloud for many years. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish. Art enjoyed collectibles and especially playing video games.

Art is survived by his father, Roger of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara.