Arthur (Art) E. Winter, 75, Cold Spring

February 21, 1947 - November 5, 2022

attachment-Art Winter' loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Arthur (Art) E. Winter, age 75, who died surrounded by family at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Art was born in Sauk Centre, MN to Arthur J. and Winfrieda (Eibensteiner) Winter. He married Judith A. Hinnenkamp November 18, 1967, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Spring Hill, MN. Art served in the United States Army 1966-1971.

Art worked for Viking Coca Cola, he owned and operated Winter Distributing and worked for the MN State Lottery until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, playing cards, spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchild. Art was a member and usher of St. Boniface Parish, the American Legion, Honor Guard and volunteered for St. Benedicts Monastery (driving EZ Go for the Sisters of the Order of St. Benedicts), and Bike ReWheelers repairing bikes for those in need.

Art is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Troy (Shannon) and Kim; siblings, Cyril, Donald (Ginger), Jane (Vernon) Wehlage, Duane (Bonnie); in-laws, Marilyn Winter, Everett (Kathy) Hinnenkamp, Ronald Hinnenkamp, Elaine (Jim) Moscho, Deborah (Scott) Goehring, Tim (Helen) Hinnenkamp, Dave (Jennifer Thienes) Hinnenkamp, Carla (Jeff) Allen, Scott (Jodee) Hinnenkamp; 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernon Winter; father and mother in-law, Herbert and Marie Hinnenkamp; sister-in-law, Patti Hinnenkamp; nephews, Shawn Winter and Matthew Allen.