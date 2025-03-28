Aron L. Peterson, 85, St. Cloud

October 23, 1939 - March 27, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Aron Peterson, age 85, who passed away at his home with his loving family by his side on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Aron was born October 23, 1939 in Big Lake to Lester and Christine (Svoboda) Peterson. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Aron married Bonnie Watts on September 26, 1964 in Bessemer, MI. He lived in Elk River most of his life and worked as a Master Electrician for Local Union 292 until 1978. Aron and Bonnie then moved to Sauk Rapids and purchased Golden Spike Speedway and started Golden Spike Auto Salvage which they operated for 30 years. Aron also managed the Princeton Speedway for many years. He enjoyed auto racing, country music, and playing his guitar and steel guitar. Aron shared his talent playing for residents at many local nursing homes.

Aron is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Terri (Clyde) Lemke; son, Tim Peterson; granddaughter, Patti Wood; great grandchildren, Kaylee and Aron; great-great grandchild, Kay’ari; siblings, Lavonne (Ron) Cota and Tony (Virginia) Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Aron Cota.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.