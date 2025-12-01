February 15, 1937 – November 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Arnold H. Lanners, age 88, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Placement of the urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Arnold H. Lanners was born February 15, 1937, in Canby, Minnesota to John P. Lanners and Mary C. (Dittberner) Lanners.

He grew up in rural southwest Minnesota, in farming country. He attended St. Leo Catholic School through 8th grade and finished high school at Canby Public School.

His father became ill in his senior year, and Arnie took over the duties of running the family farm after graduation. His father died 4 years later, with his mother passing 10 years after that.

Arnie entered the Army in 1959. He was stationed in Germany with the Combat Engineers as a bridge builder and demolition specialist. He was there when the Berlin Wall started going up on August 19, 1961. Arnie was honorably discharged from Fort Hamilton, New York, in 1962.

He came back home to Minnesota and started his life-long career as a home builder/remodeler and doing home repairs. He loved to work on all sorts of projects at home and for others, if any type of wood was involved. He formally retired from the work he loved in 2012, deciding that he had enough. In addition to Minnesota, his career took him to New Mexico, West Texas, Missouri, and Kansas, before retiring back home in Minnesota.

Along the way, he met a wonderful, loving lady named Maria. They were married in 1997 in St. Charles, MO. Maria was a talented RN, whose career also lasted 50 years. She passed away on January 31, 2020.

Arnie is the last of his family of 8 children; preceded in death are Sr. Norita, Adrian, Vernon, Lou, Joann, Arlene, and Del.