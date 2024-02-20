Arnold H. Hamann, 88, Cold Spring

July 1, 1935 - February 18, 2024

attachment-Arnold Hamann loading...

Arnold Herman Hamann died on Sunday, February 18, 2024. He was 88 years of age and was born in Le Sueur, MN, on July 1, 1935. Arnie was the son of Emil and Eleanor Hamann of Farming and Albany Minnesota.

Arnie attended school and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Farming, Minnesota. Arnie married Joy Schulz, October 21, 1961 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St Cloud. Arnie worked for Glenwood Bridge Construction for many decades and completed numerous bridges and overpasses throughout the state of Minnesota. He and his wife Joy and family also farmed north of Big Fish Lake, Cold Spring.

Arnie was a founding member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Cold Spring and a township supervisor for Collegeville Township. In retirement he enjoyed farming, maple syrup production, fishing and watching wildlife in the region.

Arnie was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Eleanor and Emil Hamann of Albany.

Arnie is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Joy (Schulz); three sons and their wives, Mark and Paige (Coleman), David and Kimberly (Kearin), Michael and Anna (Belisle); grandchildren, Hayley, Peyton, Mackenzie, Ben, Kai, Tristan and Ian; brother, Emil and Mary Lou and their children Cathy, Michelle, Daniel and Andrea.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 23, 2024, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the church. The burial will be in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Cemetery.