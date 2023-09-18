Arnette I. Burns, 81, Princeton

April 29, 1942 - September 14, 2023

Arnette I. Burns, age 81 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 14, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

Arnette Irene was born to Harry and Irene (Snow) Cordes on April 29, 1942, in Princeton and grew up on their farm near Princeton. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1960. On July 23, 1960, she married Jerome Burns at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Arnette worked for over 17 years as a nurse’s aide at the Princeton Elim Home. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the Princeton Used Clothing Center. Arnette was a warm, open person who made friends easily and had many of them. She enjoyed flower gardening, painting, reading, a good game of Cribbage or Yahtzee, her dog, Coal, and Elvis, a special ragdoll cat, but most of all, she enjoyed and treasured time with family and friends.

Arnette is survived by her three children, Dan of Princeton, Doug of Lake Crystal, and Marie of Milaca; brother, Dennis Cordes of Princeton; sisters-in-law, Janice Cordes of Princeton, Audrey Burns of Foreston, and Kathy Crowe of Mora; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Irene; her husband, Jerome; siblings, Donald Cordes, Darlene Bergeron, Harold Cordes, Leonard Cordes, Donna Rhode, and her twin brother, Arnold, who died in infancy.

Memorials are preferred to the Grady Oberg Legacy Foundation at www.bradyoberglegacyfoundation.org or the Eagle’s Healing Nest at www.eagleshealingnest.org.