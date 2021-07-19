Army Corps Hosting Mississippi River Headwaters Open Houses

WALKER -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting two open houses this week to hear ideas on improving the Mississippi River Headwaters.

The first open house is Tuesday at Crosslake at the Corps Cross Lake Recreation Area. The second one is on Wednesday at the Walker Area Community Center. Both meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The Corps says there are no current changes planned for the reservoir but they still want to hear the public's thoughts on areas that could potentially be enhanced or modified to the current operational plans.

The open houses are scheduled to end at 8:00 p.m.

New Minnesota State Fair Foods for 2021