Armella “Moody” A. Schimnich, 86, Sauk Rapids

December 17, 1937 - December 2, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Armella A. Schimnich, age 86, who passed away Monday, December 2, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Moody was born December 17, 1937 in St. Cloud to Frank and Othelia “Tillie” (Richter) Stockinger. When Moody was a young girl, she told her mother she was going to be a nun and have six kids. She married Philip A. Schimnich on September 2, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Moody was a homemaker and also worked as a Medical Secretary at the St. Cloud Clinic from 1979-1994. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers, Resurrection Choir, and Catholic Aid (Catholic United Financial). Moody attended Daily Mass as often as she could and had a very strong faith.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, (“the 6 Ks”) Ken (Mary) Schimnich of Sauk Rapids, Kaye Schimnich of St. Cloud, Keith (Janna) Schimnich of Cold Spring, Kurt (Julie) Schimnich of St. Cloud, Karla (Jon) Wheeler of Cold Spring, and Kevin (Alicia) Schimnich of Rochester; siblings, Floyd Stockinger of St. Cloud, Rhea Derichs of Watkins, and Frank “Butch” (Karen) Stockinger of Bowie, MD; sisters-in-law, Collette Stockinger of Sartell and Vivian Stockinger of Boise, ID; grandchildren, Craig (Maureen), Amy (Bryan), Katherine (Steven), Colleen (Ryan), Maureen, Gabriella, Victoria, Ryan (Nikki), and Alyssa (Tony); great grandchildren, Kieran, Finn, Aoife, and Rose; and step great grandchildren, Cruz, Mila, Jake, Abel, and Talon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip in 2003; brothers, Denis (Jean), David, and Lyle Stockinger; an infant brother; sister-in-law, Rosie Stockinger; and brother-in-law, Roman Derichs.

Lying in her hospital bed late night November 30 Moody whispered "I want to go home." So God wrapped his arms around her, held her during her last hours on Earth & then brought her home.

Memorials are preferred to Poor Clare Monastery or the Phil and Armella Schimnich Scholarship Fund at Cathedral High School.