Suspect Arrested After Robbing Gas Station At Knifepoint

GARRISON (WJON News) -- Crow Wing County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store at knifepoint.

The Sheriff's Office says that just before 4:00 a.m. Friday they were notified by a silent panic hold-up alarm from the Holiday Gas Station in Garrison.

A masked man entered the store carrying a knife and robbed the store of cash. He ran on foot and was later found walking on Highway 169.

He was taken to the Crow Wing County Jail and is facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

The suspect's name has not been released.

