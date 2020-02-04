Arlys J. Larson, 87, Sauk Rapids

June 10, 1932 - February 3, 2020

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Graham United Methodist Church in Rice for Arlys J. Larson, age 87, of Sauk Rapids who died Monday at her home. Rev. John Praetorius will officiate and entombment will be in Hilltop Mausoleum, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Rice.

Arlys was born June 10, 1932 in Graham Township to John & Lillian (Foss) Scheel. She married Edward “Teener” Larson on August 5, 1951 in Dearborn, MN. She was a homemaker and lived in Sauk Rapids since her marriage. Arlys and Teener owned and operated Larson Bus Service for many years as well as Best Western Silver Fox Motel and Restaurant in Monticello for nine years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and Sauk Rapids Lions Club. Arlys enjoyed spending time with her family. She was loving, kind and very generous to others as well as the Sauk Rapids community.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey and Bruce of Sauk Rapids; brother, Alvin & Donna Scheel of Rice; Barb Larson of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Heidi, Nicole (Gregg), Allison (Rob), Bryce, Ross and Mitchel; great grandchildren, Parker, Maralyn and Jack; personal caretaker, Makcario Johnson of Sauk Rapids; special friend, Ted Greenwaldt of Miltona; and her loyal canine companion, Desi who was always by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Teener; brother, LaVern & Lois Scheel; and sister, Gladys & Orvis Anderson.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Home Instead for the wonderful care given to Arlys.

Memorials are preferred to Tri-County Humane Society.