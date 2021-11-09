Arlene M. Durant, 76, Sauk Rapids

July 11, 1945 - November 1, 2021

Arlene Margaret Durant, age 76, from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

At Arlene’s request, there will be no visitations or funeral services. Private entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Arlene was born July 11, 1945, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Alvin J. and Armella A. (Kramer) Durant. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1963. Arlene worked at the St. Cloud Poultry House, Minoco Lens Company in St. Stephen and X-Cel Optical in Sauk Rapids.

Arlene loved her two cats, Pain and Baby. She enjoyed watching TV – especially game shows, reality shows, and Days of Our Lives. She also enjoyed bowling league, horseshoe pitching league, fishing, bingo, cribbage, word search puzzles, casinos, horse and dog racing, Florida winter vacations and visiting her family whenever possible.

Arlene is survived by her brothers, James (Ann) of Lebanon, MO, Roger of St. Cloud, MN and Mark (Susan) of St. Cloud, MN. Nieces and nephews: Michele (David) Martin, Lisa Durant, Dustin (Samantha) Durant, Dan (Sandy) Durant, Amy Durant, Aaron (Tiffany) Durant, Amanda (Ray) Ramsey, 11 great nieces and nephews and Godchild, Troy Vetsch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, David, sister, Janice Durant Winter, niece, Kimberly Durant, brother-in-law, John Winter and sister-in-law, Terri Durant.