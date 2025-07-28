December 1, 1932 - July 27, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 1, 2025 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany for Arlene H. Landowski, age 92, who passed away peacefully on Sunday at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich. Rev. Julius Beckermann will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-8 Thursday, July 31, 2025 at the church and rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Arlene was born December 1, 1932 in Krain Township to Paul and Rose (Baggenstoss) Klein. She was raised in Albany, lived in various towns in Central Minnesota and in 1987 moved to St. Cloud. Arlene married John Landowski on June 19, 1954 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Arlene worked for different Optical companies in St. Stephen for 27 years. She loved baking, reading, gardening, canning, a caregiver and loved giving back to others.

Arlene is survived by her children, Peggy Sue Landowski of Sauk Rapids, Timothy (Ann) Landowski of Foreston, Tammy (Vince) Marstein of Albany and Coleen (Mike) Fischer of Albany; 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris, Janet and Sharon.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on June 27, 2001; son, Steven (Doris); grandson, Jason; great-grandchildren, Chance, Rocky, Isaac, Anna and Nikko; siblings, Hildegard, Verna, Rose, Erma, Bernice, Amanda, Alvin, Earl, Marvin, Ervin, Ardell, Lloyd, Beverly, Gerald and Carol; son-in- law, Arnold Mager.