Arlene Elizabeth Krueger, 98, Becker

October 21, 1922 – February 24, 2021

Arlene E. Krueger, age 98, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Arlene was born October 21, 1922 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Glen and Louise (Legler) Babler.

She graduated from New Glarus High School, New Glarus, Wisconsin and from Miss Brown’s School of Business, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Arlene was employed as an executive secretary. She married Albert H. Krueger August 25, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at St. Stephens Lutheran Church. They moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota in 1956, where Albert was a professor at St. Cloud State University until retirement.

Arlene was active in church activities at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, including teaching Sunday school, a member of the Evening Guild, Ladies Aid, a former Lutheran Women’s Missionary League officer on both the circuit and Minnesota North District levels, and Director of Adult Social Ministry for many years at Holy Cross. She was also an active member of SCSU Faculty Wives and Women. She loved to cook, sew and play bridge. Due to her husband’s illness, they moved to Shepherd of Grace in Becker, MN in 2011.

Arlene is survived by her daughters Leslie Krueger (Cliff) Snyder, Lenox, MA; Jessica Krueger (George) Rosenberg, St. Thomas, USVI; son Karl (Alison) Krueger, Big Lake, MN; grandchildren, Frank and Jessica Dehn, Nathan, Dylan and Morgan Rosenberg, Alexander, Moriah and Salene Krueger, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, mother and father, brothers Albert and Harlan Babler and sisters-in-law Lois and Nellie Babler.

Arlene believed and lived by the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you wish them to do unto you.

Memorials preferred to Grace Lutheran Church, Becker, MN.